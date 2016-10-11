版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-United Parcel Service files for mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing

Oct 11 United Parcel Service Inc

* Files for mixed shelf, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text: [Ibit.ly/2dOxVcR] Further company coverage:

