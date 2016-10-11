版本:
BRIEF-Duke Energy restores more than a million outages in Carolinas

Oct 11 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp - Duke Energy restores more than a million outages in carolinas; 235,000 customers still without power Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

