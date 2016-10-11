版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Aep Industries says Berry Plastics withdrew notification,report form with DOJ

Oct 11 Aep Industries Inc

* Aep Industries Inc -on October 6, Berry Plastics Group, withdrew its notification and report form, filed with antitrust division of U.S. DOJ and FTC

* Aep Industries Inc says Berry Plastics had filed the form in connection with proposed acquisition of AEP by Berry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

