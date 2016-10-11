版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 06:23 BJT

BRIEF-Evine Live files for sale of up to 14.4 mln shares of co's common stock

Oct 11 Evine Live Inc

* Evine Live Inc files for sale of up to 14.4 million shares of co's common stock by selling shareholders - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dZA7MQ) Further company coverage:

