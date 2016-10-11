版本:
2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-Fairfax says Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town

Oct 11 Fairfax Financial Holdings

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town

* Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Chad Mckinnon will be appointed president of Golf Town Source text for Eikon:

