BRIEF-PS Business Parks announces pricing of 5.20% cumulative preferred stock

Oct 11 Ps Business Parks Inc

* Announces pricing of 5.20% cumulative preferred stock, series W

* priced offering of 6.6 million depositary shares at $25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

