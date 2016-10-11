版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 01:47 BJT

BRIEF-Microbix says Zeptometrix files infringement action against Co

Oct 11 Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Zeptometrix files infringement action against microbix

* Microbix biosystems -zeptometrix has filed statement of claim against microbix in canadian federal court alleging infringement of its canadian patent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

