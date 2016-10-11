版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 01:56 BJT

BRIEF-Nitto Denko acquires two U.S. Biomedical companies - nikkei

Oct 11 Nikkei:

* Nitto Denko has acquired two U.S. Biomedical companies so it can handle all drug production steps on its own - nikkei

* Nitto Denko will upgrade its synthesis plant in the U.S. State of Massachusetts by June 2017- nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

