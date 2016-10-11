版本:
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group says special committee continuing to review and evaluate strategic alternatives

Oct 11 Performance Sports Group Ltd

* Performance sports group issues statement on trading acitivity

* Performance sports group ltd says board of directors of company has formed a special committee

* Performance sports -special committee is continuing to review and evaluate strategic alternatives

* Performance sports -while centerview and co have had discussions with certain interested parties and stakeholders, no agreement reached with third party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

