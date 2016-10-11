BRIEF-Atmos Energy on October 5, entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement- SEC filing

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Atmos Energy Corp
* Atmos Energy Corp -On October 5, 2016, co entered into first amendment to revolving credit agreement- SEC filing
* Atmos Energy- changes to Crédit Agricole Facility were to extend expiration date of Crédit Agricole Facility for one additional year to Sept 25, 2021
* Atmos Energy Corp- amendement to credit agreement increases committed loan amount from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2daygDp]
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.