版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-International Paper says annual cash div up by 5 pct to $1.85 per share

Oct 11 International Paper Co

* International paper increases its annual cash dividend by 5% to $1.85 per share

* International paper co - increased company's regular quarterly dividend by 5 percent from $0.44 to $0.4625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

