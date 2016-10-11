版本:
BRIEF-Cormorant Asset Management Llc reports 5.12 percent passive stake in Myokardia Inc

Oct 11 Myokardia Inc

* Cormorant Asset Management Llc reports 5.12 percent passive stake in Myokardia Inc as of Sept. 28 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dZlUzI) Further company coverage:

