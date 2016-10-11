版本:
BRIEF-Amerco sets cash dividend of $1.00 per share

Oct 11 Amerco

* Amerco announces special cash dividend

* Sets cash dividend of $1.00per share

* Amerco - declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

