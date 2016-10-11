BRIEF-IEC confirmed a workforce reduction of about 73 full time employees at its Newark, NY facility

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 Iec Electronics Corp
* Iec confirms workforce reduction at its newark, ny facility
* Confirmed a workforce reduction of approximately 73 full time employees at its newark, ny facility.
* Have seen a softening in near term backlog as we look into early fiscal 2017
* Taken steps to align cost structure with a workforce reduction at newark, new york facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.