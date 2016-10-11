版本:
BRIEF-IEC confirmed a workforce reduction of about 73 full time employees at its Newark, NY facility

Oct 11 Iec Electronics Corp

* Iec confirms workforce reduction at its newark, ny facility

* Confirmed a workforce reduction of approximately 73 full time employees at its newark, ny facility.

* Have seen a softening in near term backlog as we look into early fiscal 2017

* Taken steps to align cost structure with a workforce reduction at newark, new york facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

