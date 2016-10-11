版本:
BRIEF-London Co reports 0.02 pct passive stake in Corrections Corp Of America

Oct 11 The London Company Reports 0.02 Pct Passive Stake In Corrections Corp Of America

* As of sept 30, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 5.29 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dudHTD) Further company coverage:

