Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
Oct 11 The London Company Reports 0.02 Pct Passive Stake In Corrections Corp Of America
* As of sept 30, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 5.29 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dudHTD) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.