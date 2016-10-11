版本:
BRIEF-Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp enters note redemption agreement

Oct 11 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp

* Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp- entered into a note redemption agreement -sec filing

* Raptor Pharmaceutical-under agreement co will repurchase for redemption price of $72 million all outstanding 8.0% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2e4Y0lq) Further company coverage:

