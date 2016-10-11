版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:36 BJT

BRIEF-Great Point Partners reports 7.57 pct passive stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Oct 11 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Great Point Partners reports 7.57 pct passive stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd as of Sept 28 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dZv7I9) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐