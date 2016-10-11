版本:
BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime estimates interest expense to be about $13.6 mln

Oct 11 Gener8 Maritime Inc

* Estimates interest expense to be approximately $13.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2dZvnqR) Further company coverage:

