BRIEF-Consol Energy reports 32.16 pct stake in CNX Coal Resources

Oct 11 Consol Energy Inc

* Reports 32.16 Pct Stake In Cnx Coal Resources Lp as of Sept 30 - SEC filing

* Consol Energy Inc says acquired the common units, subordinated units and class a preferred units of CNX Coal Resources LP for investment purposes Source: (bit.ly/2dZnLoc) Further company coverage:

