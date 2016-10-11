版本:
BRIEF-Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange

Oct 11 Fortis Inc

* Fortis Inc to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange

* Fortis Inc says expects its common shares will commence trading on NYSE on or about October 14, under ticker symbol "FTS"

* Fortis Inc - will retain its listing on Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under symbol "FTS" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

