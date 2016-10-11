版本:
BRIEF-Tricon Capital Group launches second single-family rental securitization transaction

Oct 11 Tricon Capital Group Inc

* Tricon Capital Group launches second single-family rental securitization transaction

* Tricon Capital -transaction involves issuance and sale of single-family rental pass-through certificates

* Tricon Capital -securitization transaction is intended to reduce tah's cost of capital over long term, extend term structure of TAH's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

