2016年 10月 12日

BRIEF-Devry Education Group says credit agreement amended to increase letter of credit sublimit

Oct 11 Devry Education Group Inc

* Devry Education Group Inc- co, units entered into first amendment to credit agreement which amends its credit agreement, dated as of March 31, 2015

* Credit agreement were amended to increase the letter of credit sublimit to $100 million-sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dHvQQG) Further company coverage:

