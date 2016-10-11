版本:
BRIEF-Breitburn Energy says Partnership's projected adjusted EBITDA expected to be $183 mln for 2017

Oct 11 Breitburn Energy Partners Lp

* Breitburn Energy Partners LP - For 2017, Partnership's projected adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $183 million - SEC filing

* Says for 2018, Partnership's projected adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $278 million

* Breitburn Energy Partners LP - Average daily production for January 2017 is projected to be 47.9 mboe/d Source: (bit.ly/2dZDvau) Further company coverage:

