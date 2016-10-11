版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Baker Bros. Advisors LP reports 7.2 pct stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals - SEC filing

Oct 11 Baker Bros. Advisors LP:

* Baker Bros. Advisors LP reports 7.2 percent stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc as of Oct. 7 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2dOyHXg) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐