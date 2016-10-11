BRIEF-Yum Brands expects to record Q4 charge of $30 mln-$50 mln from early payout of pension benefits

Oct 11 Yum! Brands Inc

* On September 8, 2016, began informing certain former employees of opportunity to voluntarily elect an early payout of pension benefits

* Expects to make lump sum payments and commence monthly annuity payments on pension benefits payout beginning december 2016 - sec filing

* Expects to record pre-tax non-cash settlement charge in q4 of $30 million-$50 million from early payout of pension benefits- sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dVuuSO) Further company coverage: