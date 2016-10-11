版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment files for resale of up to 9.9 mln shares of co's common stock

Oct 11 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* Files for resale of up to 9.9 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dZB8Vo) Further company coverage:

