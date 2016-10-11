版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 06:07 BJT

BRIEF-Carmanah to divest its power division

Oct 11 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah announces intent to divest its power division

* In Q3, company will be accounting for division as a discontinued operation

* Carmanah Technologies Corp - in Q3, company will be accounting for division as a discontinued operation

* says has retained Canaccord Genuity Corp. To advise on divestiture of Go Power

* Carmanah Technologies Corp says separately, Alexander Capital Group Inc. Has been retained to advise on divestiture of Carmanah Solar EPC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐