BRIEF-QHR receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Loblaw Companies Limited

Oct 11 Loblaw Companies Ltd

* QHR receives final court approval in connection with plan of arrangement with Loblaw Companies Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

