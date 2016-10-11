版本:
BRIEF-Jaguar Mining Gold production of 25,782 ounces for Q3

Oct 11 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Gold production of 25,782 ounces for Q3 of 2016

* Jaguar Mining Inc - on track to meet or exceed top end of its 2016 gold production guidance of 90,000 to 95,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

