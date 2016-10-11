BRIEF-Syntonic signs second agreement with Verizon Wireless

Oct 12 Syntonic Ltd :

* Syntonic expands partnership with Verizon

* Syntonic signs second agreement with Verizon Wireless

* Agreement to provide freeway by Syntonic sponsored data services on Verizon Freebee Data Network

* Has completed negotiations with AT&T in U.S. that reduces company's wholesale sponsored data cost by more than 70%