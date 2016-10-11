版本:
BRIEF-IOT to acquire US headquartered HoverBoard business

Oct 12 Iot Group -

* IOT signed a term sheet to create a strategic partnership

* Acquisition paid for in IOT scrip progressively commencing at a 7.5 cent per share floor price through to 15 cents per share

* Will commit US$1 million via a convertible note in tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

