公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 13:34 BJT

BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America recalls certain model year 2016 and 2017 Prius vehicles

Oct 12 Toyota Motor North America Inc:

* Toyota Motor North America, Inc - conducting a safety recall of approximately 92,000 model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Prius sedan vehicles in the U.S.

* Toyota Motor North America, Inc - on the involved vehicles, there is a possibility that the parking brake could become inoperative Source text - toyota.us/2e4EJWJ Further company coverage:
