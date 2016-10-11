版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 12日 星期三 06:16 BJT

BRIEF-China E-Learning says unit enters agreement

Oct 12 China E-learning Group Ltd

* Purchaser and vendors entered into agreement

* Vendors have conditionally agreed to dispose of sale equity at consideration of hk$95.3 million

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire for and vendors have conditionally agreed to dispose of sale equity

* Purchaser is Beijing Hua Tuo Education Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

