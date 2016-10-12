BRIEF-Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis in patients with alström syndrome

Oct 12 Prometic Life Sciences Inc :
* Prometic's PBI-4050 significantly reduces liver fibrosis
in patients with alström syndrome
* Prometic Life Sciences-significant reduction of
established liver fibrosis demonstrated in all patients that
completed 12 weeks of PBI-4050 treatment
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - liver enzymes reduced to
within normal ranges in all patients that completed 12 weeks of
PBI-4050 treatment
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - alström syndrome clinical
program to be expanded to include further sites throughout
europe and north america
* Prometic Life Sciences-drug safety monitoring board
recommended patient enrolment should continue in co's ongoing
alström syndrome phase 2 clinical trial
