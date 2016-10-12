BRIEF-General Mills announces anticipated departure of Christopher O'Leary

Oct 12 General Mills Inc
* General Mills Inc - announced anticipated departure of
Christopher O'Leary, executive vice president and chief
operating officer, international
* General Mills Inc - O'Leary to remain in his current role
until Dec. 31, 2016; he will thereafter serve in advisory role
during transition period
* General Mills Inc -Jeffrey Harmening, president, chief
operating officer, to assume direct accountability for
international operations on Jan. 1, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2dWY6iT)
