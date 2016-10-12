BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker to buy Newell Brands tools business for $1.95 bln

Oct 12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell Brands

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - EPS accretion, excluding charges, of approximately $0.15 per share expected in year one from deal

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc -Stanley Black & Decker expects transaction to result in annual cost synergies of approximately $80 - $90 million by year three

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc says expects to fund acquisition with a combination of available cash and debt

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - deal for $1.95 billion

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - EPS accretion, excluding charges increasing to approximately $0.50 per share by year three from deal

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc- acquisition is expected to be approximately $0.15 accretive to earnings per share in year one post-closing

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc sees approximately $125 to $140 million of restructuring and other deal related costs

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc sees approximately $40 million of non-cash inventory step-up charges from deal

* Stanley Black & Decker to acquire tools business of Newell Brands