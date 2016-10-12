版本:
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay Timberlands, manufacturing business

Oct 12 Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business

* Says company intends to consider a broad range of alternatives, including continuing to hold and operate business, or a sale

* Weyerhaeuser Co - intends to consider a broad range of alternatives, including continuing to hold and operate business, or a sale

* Says review of Uruguay operations does not guarantee that company will pursue a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

