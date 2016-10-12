BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its Uruguay Timberlands, manufacturing business

Oct 12 Weyerhaeuser Co :
* Weyerhaeuser to explore strategic alternatives for its
Uruguay timberlands and manufacturing business
* Says company intends to consider a broad range of
alternatives, including continuing to hold and operate business,
or a sale
* Says review of Uruguay operations does not guarantee that
company will pursue a transaction
