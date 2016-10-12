BRIEF-RXi Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive option agreement to acquire Mirimmune Inc

Oct 12 RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp :
* RXi Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive option agreement
to acquire Mirimmune Inc
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - can exercise option to acquire
Mirimmune on terms set forth in option agreement at any time
prior to April 5, 2017
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal for number of shares equal
to 19.99% of then outstanding shares of common stock of RXi
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - entered into an option
agreement to acquire all outstanding capital stock of Mirimmune
Inc
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal also provides for
additional potential consideration contingent on Mirimmune
reaching certain milestones
