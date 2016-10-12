BRIEF-RXi Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive option agreement to acquire Mirimmune Inc

Oct 12 RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* RXi Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive option agreement to acquire Mirimmune Inc

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - can exercise option to acquire Mirimmune on terms set forth in option agreement at any time prior to April 5, 2017

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal for number of shares equal to 19.99% of then outstanding shares of common stock of RXi

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - entered into an option agreement to acquire all outstanding capital stock of Mirimmune Inc

* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp - deal also provides for additional potential consideration contingent on Mirimmune reaching certain milestones