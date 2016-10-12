BRIEF-Vera Bradley notifies customers of payment card incident

Oct 12 Vera Bradley Inc :
* Vera Bradley notifies customers of payment card incident
* Vera Bradley Inc - taken action to investigate and address
an incident affecting payment card data used at its retail
stores.
* Vera Bradley Inc - not all cards used in stores during
time frame were affected
* Vera Bradley Inc - payment cards used at Vera Bradley
store locations between July 25, 2016 and September 23, 2016 may
have been affected
* Vera Bradley Inc - co has stopped this incident and
continues to work with computer security firm to further
strengthen security of its systems
* Vera Bradley-program was designed to find track data in
magnetic stripe of payment card that may contain card number,
cardholder name, expiration date
* Vera Bradley - investigation findings show unauthorized
access to payment processing system, installation of program
that looked for payment card data
* Vera Bradley Inc - program was also designed to find track
data in magnetic stripe of a payment card that may contain
internal verification code
* Vera Bradley Inc - there is no indication that other
customer information was at risk.
