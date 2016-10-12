BRIEF-Sunedison says got notice on Oct. 5 that U.S. SEC is conducting non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to co

Oct 12 Sunedison Inc :
* On October 5, received a notice that United States SEC is
conducting a non-public, fact-finding investigation relating to
company
* In addition, received subpoenas from United States DOJ
seeking information and documentation relating to various
matters
* Company and board of directors intend to continue to
cooperate fully with SEC and DOJ
* Got subpoena, seeking emails, electronic communications
sent/got by current/former directors, officers of co, terraform
power, terraform global
Source text (bit.ly/2e8wFz3)
Further company coverage: