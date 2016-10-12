BRIEF-Deere reaches agreement to enable AG Leader to offer products sold by Precision Planting

Oct 12 Deere & Co
* Deere -Reached an agreement to enable AG Leader, a
precision agriculture competitor, to offer products currently
sold by Precision Planting
* Deere & Co says agreement is contingent on Deere
completing acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate
Corporation
* Agreement will provide AG Leader technologies and licenses
necessary to manufacture and sell precision Planting Speedtube
and related technology
* Deere & Co- Co anticipates AG Leader will sell Precision
Planting components to Retrofit Deere and other brands of
planters
* Deere & Co - Agreement is contingent on Deere completing
acquisition of Precision Planting from Climate Corporation, a
subsidiary of Monsanto Company
