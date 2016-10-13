BRIEF-Fitch says reputation risk bigger than cost impact of Samsung recall

Oct 12 Fitch:
* Fitch - reputation risk bigger than cost impact of Samsung
recall
* Fitch - Impact of note 7 incident unlikely to be
significant enough in itself to affect Samsung stable credit
rating, which is supported by strong financial metrics
* Fitch - problems with the note 7 have raised long-term
uncertainty about Samsung Electronics' handset operations
* Fitch - expect co's profit for next few quarters to be
affected by loss of smartphone sales and additional expenses
related to the note 7, such as legal claims
* Fitch - Note 7, other potential Samsung Electronics'
handset customers may now chose Apple or mid-tier cos, if damage
to Samsung and Galaxy brands is sustained
* Fitch - believes that the benefits of Samsung Electronics'
diversified product portfolio have reduced its vulnerability to
shock
