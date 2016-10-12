BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation process

Oct 12 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation
process
* Twin Butte Energy -on September 1, court granted order
appointing FTI Consulting Canada as receiver and manager
* Twin Butte Energy -in addition, on October 11, court
approved process permitting receiver to proceed with sale and
investment solicitation process for co
* Twin butte energy - FTI Consulting Canada, Peters & Co
Ltd, CIBC World Markets Inc are seeking offers to purchase,
restructure or recapitalize co
