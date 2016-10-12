版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 03:26 BJT

BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation process

Oct 12 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Twin Butte Energy Ltd sales and investment solicitation process

* Twin Butte Energy -on September 1, court granted order appointing FTI Consulting Canada as receiver and manager

* Twin Butte Energy -in addition, on October 11, court approved process permitting receiver to proceed with sale and investment solicitation process for co

* Twin butte energy - FTI Consulting Canada, Peters & Co Ltd, CIBC World Markets Inc are seeking offers to purchase, restructure or recapitalize co Source text :

