BRIEF-Emmis announces deal to sell Terre Haute radio stations in three transactions

Oct 12 Emmis Communications Corp

* Emmis announces agreement to sell Terre Haute radio stations in three, related transactions

* Emmis Communications Corp - deal for $5.2 million

* Emmis Communications Corp - will sell assets of wthi-fm and intellectual property of wwvr-fm to midwest communications, inc. For $4.3 million

* Emmis Communications Corp - will also sell assets of wfnf-am, wfnb-fm and wwvr (other than ip for that station) for $0.9 million to DLC Media, Inc