BRIEF-Emmis announces deal to sell Terre Haute radio stations in three transactions

Oct 12 Emmis Communications Corp
* Emmis announces agreement to sell Terre Haute radio
stations in three, related transactions
* Emmis Communications Corp - deal for $5.2 million
* Emmis Communications Corp - will sell assets of wthi-fm
and intellectual property of wwvr-fm to midwest communications,
inc. For $4.3 million
* Emmis Communications Corp - will also sell assets of
wfnf-am, wfnb-fm and wwvr (other than ip for that station) for
$0.9 million to DLC Media, Inc
