BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces emergence from bankruptcy

Oct 12 Goodrich Petroleum Corp
* Goodrich Petroleum announces emergence from bankruptcy
* Co has $20 million in cash from new capital to fund
initial development of its Haynesville Shale Drilling Program
* Goodrich Petroleum - Board will be comprised of new
directors Ronald F. Coleman, Eugene I. Davis, K. Adam Leight,
Timothy D. Leuliette,Thomas Souers
* Goodrich Petroleum -In conjunction with emergence from
bankruptcy, received $40.0 million in new capital through
issuance of convertible second lien senior notes
