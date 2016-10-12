BRIEF-Duke Energy says cooling pond at its H.F. Lee plant breaks

Oct 12 Duke Energy Corp :
* Cooling pond at Duke Energy's H.F. Lee plant breaks;
minimal river impact expected
* Portion of earthen cooling pond wall at H.F. Lee plant in
Goldsboro, N.C., experienced break in early afternoon on
Wednesday
* Active ash basin is not affected by cooling pond break and
continues to operate safely
* 920-megawatt natural gas combined cycle plant continues to
operate safely, and company will evaluate continued plant
operations
