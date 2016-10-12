BRIEF-Duke Energy says cooling pond at its H.F. Lee plant breaks

Oct 12 Duke Energy Corp :

* Cooling pond at Duke Energy's H.F. Lee plant breaks; minimal river impact expected

* Portion of earthen cooling pond wall at H.F. Lee plant in Goldsboro experienced break on Oct. 12 following flooding from Hurricane Matthew

* Active ash basin is not affected by cooling pond break and continues to operate safely

* 920-megawatt natural gas combined cycle plant continues to operate safely, and company will evaluate continued plant operations