Oct 13 HNA Group Co. Ltd.:

* Confirms to file request for cancellation of outstanding publicly held gategroup shares

* Intends to instruct gategroup to apply to the SIX Swiss Exchange for delisting of gategroup shares following settlement of the offer

* Seeks to buy additional gategroup shares on- or off-exchange at offer price of 53.00 Swiss francs ($54.26) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)