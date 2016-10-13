BRIEF-Conn's Inc announces closing of sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction

Oct 13 Conn's Inc :

* Conn's, Inc. Announces closing of sale of class C notes from March 2016 securitization transaction

* Conn's Inc - face amount of class C notes sold is approximately $70.5 million

* Conn's Inc - Conn's received upfront proceeds with respect to notes of approximately $71.5 million, net of transaction costs

* Conn's Inc - class C notes were issued with a 12% coupon rate

* Conn's Inc- residual equity will continue to be retained by an affiliate of company