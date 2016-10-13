版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon creating 120,000 seasonal jobs in customer fulfillment, customer service this holiday season

Oct 13 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon creating 120,000 seasonal jobs in customer fulfillment and customer service this holiday season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

