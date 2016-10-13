版本:
BRIEF-STAG Industrial says acquired 13 buildings for $166.0 mln for 3 months ended Sept 30, 2016

Oct 13 STAG Industrial Inc :

* STAG Industrial Inc - for three months ended September 30, 2016, company acquired 13 buildings for $166.0 million

* STAG industrial - subsequent to quarter end, entered into agreement to sell portfolio of six buildings with expected gross proceeds of about $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

